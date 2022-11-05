(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency.

At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” the CHP said. The area is near the communities of Lathrop and Manteca.

Officers that responded found a white SUV with the driver, a 41-year-old man from Lathrop, with a single gunshot wound.

It was confirmed to FOX40 that the name of the victim was Carlos Ortiz Jr.

The other passenger was the 3-year-old daughter of the driver.

Officers administered life-saving measures to the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The toddler was uninjured and was returned to her family safely, the CHP said.

“We want to assure the public that these acts of violence are not random but are often targeted attacks between parties that know each other,” said CHP Captain Mel Hutsell in the news release.

“We take these types of incidents very serious and are committed to ensuring public safety.”

The CHP said that there was no immediate information on a vehicle or suspect and that anyone with information about the incident should call 916-731-6580.