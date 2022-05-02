In April, the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced it was going to cancel the event indefinitely, KRON4 reported last month. That would have ended the event’s 42-year run, dating back to the 1970s.

Not so fast — the festival is set to make its return.

With the help of new event organizers, the Gilroy Garlic Festival will happen this year. The Noceti Group is set to host the 2022 event. That group runs the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival, which is set for May 6-8 in Stockton.

More details will be released, the Noceti Group said. A date for the festival will be released at a later time.

When the Gilroy Garlic Festival announced its indefinite cancellation, organizers cited lingering issues from the COVID-19 pandemic and other insurance requirements to hold the event in the city. The initial cancellation was not due to the 2019 shooting at the event, according to Mayor Marie Patane Blankley.