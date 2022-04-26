SAN DIEGO – The man accused of hurling racist slurs at a San Diego Gas and Electric worker is facing additional charges for an attack that occurred in Ocean Beach, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said.

Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr. faces battery and vandalism charges in a January attack that happened on Muir Avenue, City Attorney Mara Elliott’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Elliott’s office says Witthoeft apparently became angry with a man whose vehicle was obstructing the sidewalk as the man attempted to help a disabled friend out of his car. Witthoeft is suspected of blocking the man’s path and then hitting him, knocking him to the ground. Audio captured on a neighbor’s security system shows Witthoeft stomping on and breaking the man’s phone, the release said.

The victim in this incident came forward after seeing the coverage of Witthoeft’s charges regarding the September 2021 assault on an SDG&E worker, Elliott’s office said.

Witthoeft is the half-brother of Ashli Babbitt, the Ocean Beach woman killed by police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Babbitt’s husband Aaron told FOX 5 last month that Witthoeft and Babbitt had been estranged for over six months prior to her death.

Witthoeft is accused of using racial epithets against an SDG&E worker who had blocked the road and diverted traffic while fixing a utility box in Point Loma on September 15. The man is accused of slapping the worker on the head, knocking off his hard hat and telling the victim (who is Latino) to “talk in English you f—ing immigrant” and “go back to your country.”

“Mr. Witthoeft’s disdain for those who are different from him because of their nationality or disability is reprehensible,” Elliott said. “Our community members, visitors, and those who work in our neighborhoods have the right to be free from acts of violence. This Office will fight hard to hold Mr. Witthoeft accountable.”

Witthoeft will be arraigned in San Diego Superior Court on May 6.