BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Hannah Tubbs was transported to Kern County to face charges including murder, jail staff had a number of factors to take into consideration when deciding where to place her.

Tubbs is a transgender woman. There is a list of criteria jail personnel review before housing any inmate, but extra steps are taken when placing transgender or intersex inmates.

Hannah Tubbs, file image. (KGET)

Ultimately, Tubbs, convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl in Los Angeles County in a case that received heavy media coverage, was placed in administrative segregation, meaning she has a cell to herself and is kept separate from other inmates.

While not commenting directly on Tubbs’ case, sheriff’s officials noted their policy takes prior convictions, criminal sophistication and gender identity, among other factors, into consideration in making a determination on where inmates will stay while at Lerdo Jail.

In fact, transgender and intersex inmates will not be placed into involuntary segregated housing unless all other alternatives have been exhausted and there is no other way to protect them from potential abusers.

The protection of the rights and safety of transgender inmates has resulted in updated policies on both the local and state level.

Last year, a law took effect requiring the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to ask inmates during their initial intake their gender identity and the pronoun by which they wish to be addressed. Senate Bill 132 also says inmates should be housed and searched according to their gender identity, and officials should not deny a housing or search preference based on an inmate’s anatomy or sexual preference.

As of May, there are 1,549 inmates in CDCR custody who identify as transgender, nonbinary or intersex. There are 94,077 total inmates, according to the agency’s weekly prison population report.

At the time Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law, CDCR had already implemented policies for its transgender, intersex and nonbinary population. Inmates were allowed clothing and personal care items corresponding with their gender identify, and staff were instructed to address them using correct pronouns and honorifics.

“The language used by staff toward inmates helps to create a culture of safety and respect and can impact the emotional well-being of inmates, including transgender inmates,” CDCR policy states.

“We have found that staff’s respect of a person’s gender identity and expression is essential for the population to thrive,” then-CDCR Secretary Ralph Diaz said in a post on the department’s website.

Transgender inmates in Kern County

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office currently has four transgender female and two transgender male inmates in custody, said detentions Sgt. Justin Weigand, representing a tiny portion of the total inmate population.

Transgender inmates are not generally single-celled, he said. They can be placed with another transgender inmate or a cisgender inmate following a process that begins with screening by a gender identity committee, which interviews the inmate, reviews their records and assessments, and gives a housing recommendation.

In deciding placement, the committee considers the health and safety of the inmate and whether the placement would lead to security concerns, according the sheriffs’ Detentions Bureau Policy and Procedure Manual. Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

During the committee review, transgender inmates can convey whether they prefer male or female staff conduct pat-down searches. The manual stresses searches are never conducted solely to determine an inmate’s “genital status.” The decision on which gender staff conducts the search also applies to staff present during a body scan machine search.

Under sheriff’s policy, inmates can request underwear, bras and commissary items that align with their gender identity, Weigand said, and jail staff are trained to address them by their preferred pronouns.

Inmates, however, are booked under their legal name, not their gender identity name, the sergeant said. For example, a transgender female inmate named John Smith who now refers to herself as Jane Smith would still be booked as John Smith — and all KCSO documentation would identify the inmate as such — until a legal name change process is completed.

All KCSO inmates are allowed to shower alone, Weigand said, and they eat in their assigned housing unit.

CDCR policy

There are many similarities between KCSO and CDCR policies regarding housing of transgender and intersex inmates, including asking every incarcerated person their gender identity and having a committee review their case before making a housing determination.

“The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is committed to providing a safe, humane, rehabilitative and secure environment for all people housed in its facilities,” said Terry Thornton, deputy press secretary for the agency, in an email to KGET. “Moreover, federal and state laws impose legal obligations related to the treatment of people in custody with specific provisions for gender non-conforming people.”

Thornton spoke in general terms, and was not asked about specific cases involving transgender inmates.

As of May 23, 2022, a total of 342 people housed in male institutions have requested to be housed in female institutions, according to CDCR. Thirty-nine were approved for transfer, 14 were denied and 28 changed their minds. The remaining requests are under review.

Ten people housed in female institutions have requested to be moved to male institutions and those requests are being reviewed, according to CDCR.

The CDCR website says it does not track assaults by gender identity.

A question on the website asks if male inmates will falsely claim to be transgender to be housed with women. The response says the agency has custody, mental health and medical staff “involved in every assessment of a request to be housed in a facility that matches a person’s gender identity.”

“CDCR has the ability to deny a request based on management or security concerns,” the website says.

Thornton said transgender people, in fact, are at a higher risk of victimization within the prison system. She said Prison Rape Elimination Act data showed transgender inmates experienced the highest rates of abuse inside prisons and jails.

“CDCR’s duty is to protect everyone within its facilities and it takes that duty very seriously,” the agency’s website says. “Part of the review process for transgender, nonbinary and intersex people requesting housing based on their gender identity will include an evaluation of the safety of the person making the request as well as the safety of the people at the facility where the person has asked to be housed.”