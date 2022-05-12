BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots subpoenaed five GOP lawmakers including GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

In a statement, McCarthy said he was unaware of the subpoena.

“I have not seen the subpoena. I guess they sent it to you guys before they sent it to me,” McCarthy said to a press group Thursday.

“My view on the committee has not changed,” McCarthy added. “They are not conducting a legitimate investigation. It seems as though they just want to go after their political opponents.”

McCarthy went on to change the subject to other issues.

“But the one thing that has changed in America- higher inflation that we haven’t seen since the 70’s, an unsecure border, [record-high] gas prices, now we don’t have baby formula,” McCarthy said.

Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) also received subpoenas.