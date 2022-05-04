SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom released a new campaign ad Wednesday focusing on abortion rights in California just days after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion surrounding Roe v Wade.

“We are taking the fight to anti-choice Republicans. This will be the defining issue of the 2022 election. I won’t sit back,” Newsom said in a social media post attached to the video.

The ad targets Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle, who has been a critic of Newsom’s policies including opposing the governor’s gun proposal as an answer to Texas’ anti-abortion law.

“GOP endorsed Brian Dahle stands with Donald Trump,” the ad said. “Dahle wants to roll back abortion rights punishing women and doctors.”

Dahle said it’s a diversion from California’s most pressing issues, including the high cost of living.

“We have the highest taxes and the highest poverty rate in the nation. He has to divert because his policies have failed,” Dahle said. “The Supreme Court is going to do what it’s going to do. Obviously, it’s not going to change any law in California. There’s talk about some legislation coming through here at the capitol; we’ll see what that does.”

Dahle is referring to the nearly dozen reproductive health-related bills lawmakers are considering this year, including a new proposed amendment to the state constitution to include abortion protections.

At an abortion-rights event in Los Angeles, Gov. Newsom propped up the push alongside Planned Parenthood and supporters on Wednesday.

“We will stand tall. We will stand firm, and we will affirm the constitutional — currently constitutionally —protected rights of women and girls and their reproductive rights and freedoms in California,” Newsom said.

Dahle said he is pro-life. FOX40 asked him if rolling back California’s abortion laws was on his agenda.

“No, during the 70s and 80s there was a lot of talk about funding and the California Supreme Court has held up those laws, so it’ll be up to our court system. Obviously, if a bill comes through the senate and assembly and onto the governor, we’d be debating those bills when they come through,” Dahle said.

Dahle said he’s pleased Newsom included him in his second political ad.

“This race is about the future of California. And I’m happy he’s doing ads against me because that means we’re relevant, and he knows we have a race that he’s going to have to try to defend,” Dahle said.

The primary election is a little more than a month away on June 7.

Dahle, who currently serves as State Senator in California’s 1st district, announced his candidacy for the 2022 gubernatorial race in February.

“I love California, so I’ve been pushing back for 25 years,” Dahle said in a February interview with Inside California Politics. “I’ve been working trying to make California a better place. I just can’t take it anymore.”

Wednesday’s ad is the second of Newsom’s re-election campaign. His first ad was released Monday.