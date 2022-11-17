SAN DIEGO — There’s one choice Californians should never have to make: shall we do breakfast or lunch? Why choose? There are eggs and sandwiches galore in the brunch capital of the West.

From classic American breakfast plates to cuisines representing cultures from afar, Yelp has compiled a “Top 100 Brunch Spots in California” list to show what restaurants are worth raving about.

Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and brunch categories, then ranked those spots using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews.

San Francisco’s Lapisara Eatery came in first place with popular dishes like their fried chicken benedict, tom yum burrito, steak and egg plate, pad Thai and more.

In a close second, Great Maple – Newport Beach wowed brunch enthusiasts with their hot honey chicken fried sandwiches, French toast logs, grilled chicken bowls and steakhouse burgers.

Toast Kitchen & Bakery in Costa Mesa rounded up in third with diners giving accolades to their ube French toast, orange chicken waffles, sisig burrito and eggs benedict Arnold Palmer.

The complete ranking of all 100, based on the ratings and reviews of the Yelp community, can be found at Yelp’s blog.

  1. Lapisara Eatery, San Francisco
  2. Great Maple – Newport Beach, Newport Beach
  3. Toast Kitchen & Bakery – Yes, Costa Mesa
  4. The Wild Chive, Long Beach
  5. Cesarina, San Diego
  6. The Country Club, Costa Mesa
  7. Immigrant Son Caffe, Ventura
  8. El Tapatio, Citrus Heights
  9. Nep Cafe, Fountain Valley
  10. Lokma, San Francisco
  11. Maison Cafe & Market, Dana Point
  12. Oak Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach
  13. FARM, Palm Springs
  14. Mama’s On 39, Huntington Beach
  15. Shakewell, Oakland
  16. Cups Cafe, Palm Desert
  17. Met Her At A Bar, Los Angeles
  18. Bacari Silverlake, Los Angeles
  19. The Restaurant at Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford
  20. Playa Mesa, Costa Mesa
  21. Havana, Walnut Creek
  22. Sugar and Scribe, La Jolla
  23. Werewolf, San Diego
  24. The District Lounge, Orange
  25. Seabirds Kitchen, Long Beach
  26. Millie’s Cafe – Pasadena, Pasadena
  27. Cha Cha’s Latin Kitchen, Brea
  28. Old Town Tequila Factory, San Diego
  29. Vic’s, Martinez
  30. Four Sisters Cafe, Roseville
  31. 310 Eatery, Albany
  32. Panxa Cocina, Long Beach
  33. Cove House, La Jolla
  34. Local Tap House & Kitchen, Oceanside
  35. Cocina de Barrio, San Diego
  36. The Tropicale, Palm Springs
  37. Tupelo Junction Cafe, Newport Beach
  38. The Hills Pub, La Mesa
  39. Shorebird, Newport Beach
  40. Wilma & Frieda’s, Palm Springs
  41. & Waffles, North Hollywood
  42. Farmstead At Long Meadow Ranch, Saint Helena
  43. North Italia, El Segundo
  44. The Butter House, Seaside
  45. BarnBurner, Rocklin
  46. Pangaea Grill, Carmel-by-the-Sea
  47. Fratelli Cafe, Los Angeles
  48. Lulu Berkeley, Berkeley
  49. Wooden Spoon, San Francisco
  50. Matador Cantina, Fullerton
  51. Republique, Los Angeles
  52. Plain Jane, San Francisco
  53. Shorehouse Kitchen, Carlsbad
  54. Cote Ouest Bistro, San Francisco
  55. Beach Plum Kitchen, Carlsbad
  56. Farmer’s Table Bay Park, San Diego
  57. Bloom, Santa Clara
  58. Kindred, San Diego
  59. Blasteran, Beverly Hills
  60. Boho Restaurant, San Francisco
  61. Lovina, Calistoga
  62. Saint & Second, Long Beach
  63. Common Stock, San Diego
  64. 105 Noshery, Roseville
  65. Farm House Local, Larkspur
  66. Eat This Cafe, Los Angeles
  67. Surisan, San Francisco
  68. Toast Murrieta, Murrieta
  69. Dunedin New Zealand Eats, San Diego
  70. Son & Garden, San Francisco
  71. Wildseed, San Francisco
  72. Girl & The Goat, Los Angeles
  73. Manhattan Beach Post, Manhattan Beach
  74. The Cottage La Jolla, La Jolla
  75. SUN of WOLF, Palo Alto
  76. Bistro Punahele Tonnelier, Oakley
  77. Chulita, Venice
  78. Hula Hoops, South San Francisco
  79. Half Door Brewing, San Diego
  80. Trust, San Diego
  81. Creekwood, Berkeley
  82. Brunch, Paso Robles
  83. The Hideout Kitchen, Lafayette
  84. Grand Central Palm Springs, Palm Springs
  85. Idle Hour, Los Angeles
  86. The Olive Restobar, Downey
  87. Market Tavern, Stockton
  88. 1909, Temecula
  89. The Six Chow House Studio City, Studio City
  90. Queenstown Public House, San Diego
  91. Sequoia Diner, Oakland
  92. Popping Yolk Cafe, Hacienda Heights
  93. Sapphire, Laguna Beach
  94. Brenda’s Meat & Three, San Francisco
  95. Cafe Wild, Manhattan Beach
  96. Parc Bistro-Brasserie, San Diego
  97. Julia’s Vegetarian Restaurant, Pacific Grove
  98. Poached Kitchen, Irvine
  99. Michelangelo Ristorante, Los Angeles
  100. Helmsman Ale House, Newport Beach

Every season is brunch season, especially in California. Check out Yelp’s top 100 list to find a top brunch spot near you.