SAN DIEGO — There’s one choice Californians should never have to make: shall we do breakfast or lunch? Why choose? There are eggs and sandwiches galore in the brunch capital of the West.

From classic American breakfast plates to cuisines representing cultures from afar, Yelp has compiled a “Top 100 Brunch Spots in California” list to show what restaurants are worth raving about.

Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and brunch categories, then ranked those spots using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews.

San Francisco’s Lapisara Eatery came in first place with popular dishes like their fried chicken benedict, tom yum burrito, steak and egg plate, pad Thai and more.

In a close second, Great Maple – Newport Beach wowed brunch enthusiasts with their hot honey chicken fried sandwiches, French toast logs, grilled chicken bowls and steakhouse burgers.

Toast Kitchen & Bakery in Costa Mesa rounded up in third with diners giving accolades to their ube French toast, orange chicken waffles, sisig burrito and eggs benedict Arnold Palmer.

The complete ranking of all 100, based on the ratings and reviews of the Yelp community, can be found at Yelp’s blog.

Every season is brunch season, especially in California. Check out Yelp’s top 100 list to find a top brunch spot near you.