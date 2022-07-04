(NEXSTAR) – A recent analysis by MoneyGeek aimed to determine which “desirable” parts of the U.S. are still affordable to would-be homebuyers. According to their criteria, no counties in California make the cut.

To qualify as “affordable,” the estimated monthly home ownership cost in a county – including mortgage, property taxes, insurance, etc. – had to be under 50% of the area’s monthly median income. That means the average county resident buying the average-priced house would be spending anywhere from 34% to 49% of their income on housing costs.

MoneyGeek deemed a county to be “desirable” if its population is growing faster than the national average and its home values are still appreciating. The analysis also left out especially small or sparsely populated counties – all of those included have populations larger than 250,000, making them reasonably sized metro areas.

Not a single California county met their criteria, MoneyGeek told Nexstar. There are a few that come close, however. San Joaquin, Riverside, Placer and Yolo counties are the four areas in California that count as “runners-up,” a MoneyGeek spokesperson said.

The Western U.S. doesn’t make any appearances on the list of 20 most affordable and desirable counties, which is dominated by states in the Southeast.

MoneyGeek’s list of 20 most affordable and desirable counties is below:

County Nearby metro area Median income Median home price 1 Clayton County, Georgia Greater Atlanta $30,502 $185,811 2 Cumberland County, Pennsylvania Greater Harrisburg $40,909 $257,744 3 Lexington County, South Carolina Columbia $36,899 $206,726 4 Madison County, Alabama Huntsville $38,327 $263,726 5 Marion County, Florida Ocala $30,606 $218,548 6 Hidalgo County, Texas McAllen $22,506 $112,030 7 Oklahoma County, Oklahoma Oklahoma City $35,151 $200,321 8 Benton County, Arkansas Greater Fayetteville $37,496 $270,864 9 Escambia County, Florida Greater Pensacola $30,751 $228,537 10 Tulsa County, Oklahoma Tulsa $34,896 $205,364 11 Spartanburg County, South Carolina Spartanburg $32,398 $205,940 12 St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana Greater New Orleans $37,211 $271,488 13 Pasco County, Florida Greater Tampa $34,974 $261,644 14 Lubbock County, Texas Lubbock $29,179 $186,302 15 Forsyth County, North Carolina Winston-Salem $31,769 $215,172 16 Douglas County, Nebraska Greater Omaha $39,918 $231,908 17 Greenville County, South Carolina Greater Greenville $35,725 $268,888 18 Richland County, South Carolina Columbia $30,753 $215,917 19 Webb County, Texas Laredo $27,185 $163,199 20 Knox County, Tennessee Knoxville $34,383 $270,117 MoneyGeek’s ranking of affordable U.S. counties that area also desirable places to live.

Earlier this year, Merced and Sacramento counties joined a list of “newly unaffordable” counties for homeownership. Prices there have skyrocketed since 2019, the analysis found.

What’s been driving sky-high housing prices? It’s complex, MoneyGeek’s analysts said. “The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated labor shortages and supply chain delays, which led to slower residential home construction. As a result, home prices skyrocketed, leading to higher mortgage payments and home insurance costs on newly purchased properties.”

The increase in remote work also led more people to seek big homes in smaller cities, driving up home prices in places that weren’t as popular before the pandemic.