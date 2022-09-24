SAN DIEGO — Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States.

Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.

The lounges making the top 50 list span from South Florida to Hollywood.

The highest-ranking California spot on the list is in South Lake Tahoe. Located at Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe, Community Speakeasy came in at No. 6. “The vibe is very intimate, the live music is incredible, and the bartenders and custom cocktails were some of best,” one Yelp reviewer said.

Coming in just behind it at No. 7 is The Blind Rabbit, located at the historic Packing House in Anaheim. “The atmosphere was dark and almost reminded me of something out of Harry Potter,” a Yelp reviewer said.

Not far behind at No. 9 is The Library at Detention in Fresno. “This was such a fun and immersive experience!” one Yelper said, adding, “Don’t forget to bring a book to add to the library!”

Much farther south, Thompson & Twain Prospecting Co. in Temecula came in at No. 12. “The bar is really cool and swanky,” one Yelp reviewer said. “The decorations are great and make you feel as if you were in a different era.”

False Idol in San Diego comes in at No. 21. One Yelp reviewer called it “a truly legitimate tiki bar,” noting the “menu is absolutely extensive.” The cocktail list even features drinks to share, with names like “Luau Scorpion” and “Lomilomi Parlor Punch.”

Bar Jackalope in Los Angeles came in it at No. 32. On its website, the business calls itself “a whiskey oasis in the heart of Los Angeles.” One Yelper described it as “a speakeasy where they curate a whiskey selection for you in an intimate setting.”

Eleven Twenty-Two in Paso Robles is No. 35. “Feels like stepping back in time! Cocktails are perfection,” one person commented on Yelp, calling the experience a “must do” when visiting the city. One detail to note before you go: Several Yelpers noted the bar has a “no cell phone” rule.

Another San Diego spot also made the list: Room 56, which came in at No. 36, is located in the city’s Gaslamp Quarter. “The menu is HUGE so there is no doubt you will find something you like,” a Yelper said.

Sunset & Vinyl in Hollywood is No. 39. The bar is located on Vine Street near Sunset Boulevard, but there’s more behind the name. “You can choose a record and the bartender will play a selection of the vinyls people want to hear,” one Yelper said.

Lab Social in the heart of Santa Barbara rounds out the California spots on the list at No. 45. “If you love spending money on the ‘gram, this is the place for you!” one Yelp reviewer said.