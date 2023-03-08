One California lottery player was one number shy of winning the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, California lottery officials announced Wednesday.
However, the second-place prize still made the Golden State resident a millionaire.
Ana Contreras claimed her $1,149,661 Powerball ticket recently. The lucky ticket was sold at Stues Dairy in Gardena, a news release said.
The lottery office didn’t reveal what Contreras plans to do with her winnings.
Edwin Castro was revealed to be the sole winner of the record-breaking Powerball jackpot in February.
Castro also didn’t reveal what he plans to do with his newfound riches, but he recently purchased a Hollywood Hills mansion for $25.5 million.
The ultra-expensive purchase only cost Castro less than 3% of his winnings.
The historic Powerball jackpot also led to a big payday for California schools. Ticket sales from the draw game generated $156 million for public schools statewide. The money will be used for supplemental funding.
This is the highest contribution generated from a single game drawing in lottery history; lottery officials told KTLA in November.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Powerball jackpot stands at $31 million and Californians who are feeling lucky can play the draw games on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.