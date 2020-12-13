1 arrested after pro-Trump, anti-Trump groups clash in Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department tweeted this photo of a protest outside the California State Capitol on Dec. 12, 2020.

Sacramento police arrested a man Saturday after pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups clashed in front of the state Capitol building, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The arrest came after police declared the rallies an unlawful assembly about 3 p.m. Saturday, the Bee reported. Pro-Trump protesters — who appeared to include members of the far-right group the Proud Boys — and left-wing protesters scuffled in streets near the Capitol.

The fighting was the latest in six weeks of clashes between the pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups, the Bee reported.

Police told the newspaper they noted heavy armaments among members of both groups, such as body armor, helmets and gas masks. Police also said a group of about 50 demonstrators grabbed metal poles from a construction site and marched while brandishing them.

Most protesters had left the area by 3:30 p.m.

Multiple groups have split to avoid police barriers and confront each other. Some people in each group have deployed pepper spray at each other. As groups continue to move officers continue to separate the groups. Rolling road closures are in effect. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 12, 2020