1 dead, 2 injured after truck crashes into outdoor dining table in San Jose

A pickup truck driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose Friday night, killing a woman and injuring two men, authorities said.

The driver, Alex Moreno, 32, put the parked Chevrolet Silverado in reverse and began backing up at a high speed, hitting three people who were sitting at a sidewalk table, police said in a statement.

The victims where taken to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. Two men sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, the statement said.

Moreno was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. A passenger in his truck was not injured.

