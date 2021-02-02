1 dead, another injured in Montecito Heights shooting

Police investigate the scene of a shooting near an offramp of the 110 Freeway in Montecito Heights on Monday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

One man was killed and a second critically wounded in a shooting Monday night near the 110 Freeway in Montecito Heights, police said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Station were called at 7:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired at a homeless encampment along the northbound side of the 110 Freeway, police officials said.

At the encampment, which is situated on a bank of the Arroyo Seco near the Avenue 60 onramp, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, Det. Larry Burcher said. One man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Both men appeared to be homeless, Burcher said. He declined to identify the victim because his next of kin had yet to be notified.

