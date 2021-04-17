1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Fresno County vineyard

Authorities were searching Saturday for two farm workers who opened fire at a Fresno County vineyard, killing one man and wounding two others.

The victims and suspects were pruning grape vines at a vineyard northwest of Huron around 7:30 a.m. Friday when an argument broke out among the workers and two men fired gunshots, Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

The suspects fled in a car, he said.

An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, Botti said, while two others were airlifted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

At last update, one is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition, KTLA sister station KGPE in Fresno reported.

“We were providing life-saving efforts, trying to get them out, and then, at the same time, trying to gather information about the suspect, but that really become secondary. I mean, saving a life is our priority at that time,” Tony Botti told KGPE.

The suspects’ motives were under investigation.

“They all worked together here, both suspects and victims, for the same company,” Botti said. “Right now we have no information as to why the violence broke out, what the motive may have been.”

There are “lots of witnesses” according to deputies, and there were at least a dozen people working in the area.

Authorities have not identified the victims and no further details were available.