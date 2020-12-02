1 of 2 birds stolen from Fresno zoo is found as search continues for critically endangered cockatoo

One of two birds stolen from a Fresno zoo over the weekend has been returned, but the search continues for a critically endangered cockatoo.
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has asked for the public’s help finding the birds, which were taken by someone who was seen entering the zoo’s aviary around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, cutting the lock from the doors and leaving with two of the birds in a duffle bag, according to zoo officials .
“Our bird zookeepers and entire team are deeply concerned for the safety of both of these animals,” said Lyn Meyers, General Curator at Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
A Nicobar pigeon, dubbed Old Man Nicobar, was returned to the zoo on Monday after a community member recognized the bird from the news and called officials, according to the zoo.
Still missing is Charlie, the lesser sulphur-crested cockatoo.
The bird requires special care and treatment and zookeepers are concerned for him, zoo officials said.
The zoo released surveillance video showing a person with a bag walking through the zoo. Anyone with information is asked to call zoo security at 559-470-6872