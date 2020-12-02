1 of 2 birds stolen from Fresno zoo is found as search continues for critically endangered cockatoo

One of two birds stolen from a Fresno zoo over the weekend has been returned, but the search continues for a critically endangered cockatoo.

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has asked for the public’s help finding the birds, which were taken by someone who was seen entering the zoo’s aviary around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, cutting the lock from the doors and leaving with two of the birds in a duffle bag, according to zoo officials .

Charlie, the lesser sulphur-crested cockatoo. (Fresno Chaffee Zoo)

“Our bird zookeepers and entire team are deeply concerned for the safety of both of these animals,” said Lyn Meyers, General Curator at Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

A Nicobar pigeon, dubbed Old Man Nicobar, was returned to the zoo on Monday after a community member recognized the bird from the news and called officials, according to the zoo.

Still missing is Charlie, the lesser sulphur-crested cockatoo.

The bird requires special care and treatment and zookeepers are concerned for him, zoo officials said.

The zoo released surveillance video showing a person with a bag walking through the zoo. Anyone with information is asked to call zoo security at 559-470-6872