1 person killed in wind-driven Mountain View Fire in Eastern Sierra, near Nevada border

One person has died in a fire that ravaged the Mono County town of Walker overnight and continues to burn, authorities said.
Spurred by strong winds, the Mountain View fire ignited Tuesday afternoon and has scorched nearly 29,000 acres in the Eastern Sierra, along the Nevada border. It is 0% contained.
Besides the one fatality, Mono County sheriff’s officials said they are not aware of additional injuries.
With the fire raging, residents in the communities of Coleville, Walker and Topaz were ordered to evacuate.
