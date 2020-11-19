1 person killed in wind-driven Mountain View Fire in Eastern Sierra, near Nevada border

A scorched vehicle rests in a yard as the Mountain View Fire tears through the Walker community in Mono County, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

One person has died in a fire that ravaged the Mono County town of Walker overnight and continues to burn, authorities said.

Spurred by strong winds, the Mountain View fire ignited Tuesday afternoon and has scorched nearly 29,000 acres in the Eastern Sierra, along the Nevada border. It is 0% contained.

Besides the one fatality, Mono County sheriff’s officials said they are not aware of additional injuries.

With the fire raging, residents in the communities of Coleville, Walker and Topaz were ordered to evacuate.

It's November, right? Image shows a pyrocumulus at the #MountainViewFire near Walker, CA yesterday. Valley rain & higher elevation snow today. Plan for travel impacts in the Sierra & passes in NE CA. ⬇️Send us reports below.



More forecast info https://t.co/cZLORrQRJX pic.twitter.com/Vyh4EmiaJl — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 18, 2020