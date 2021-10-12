101 Fwy shut down in Santa Barbara as Alisal Fire grows to 6,000 acres, forces evacuations

Smoke fills the sky as the Alisal Fire burns in the distance on Oct. 12, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon north of Santa Barbara has exploded in size, burning 6,000 acres in less than a day and shutting down the 101 Freeway as firefighters struggle to contain the growing blaze.

Evacuations have been ordered amid gusty conditions that drove the flames through rough terrain that hadn’t burned in decades. On Tuesday morning, the blaze — dubbed the Alisal fire — was 0% contained.

The fire started at 2:30 p.m. Monday near the Alisal Reservoir, fire officials said. Strong winds pushed the fire south toward Tajiguas Landfill and the 101 Freeway.

Spreading flame prompted officials to shut down the 101 between Pacific Coast Highway and Winchester Canyon/Cathedral Oaks Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

#Alisal Fire – UPDATE – 7 A.M. briefing. Gusty winds continued overnight, pushing the fire up to 6,000 acres, with 0% containment. There still are 100-120 structures threatened. Hopefully, lesser winds will allow air support to work the fire today. 600 FF assigned to the fire. pic.twitter.com/749Q6jXTP1 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 12, 2021

SR 154 is congested due to the US 101 closure. Please see below for an update:



US-101 remains closed in both directions of travel from Winchester to SR-1 due to the #AlisalFire, with no ETA to reopen.

Alternate routes are SR-154 and I-5. Expect heavier than normal traffic. pic.twitter.com/X2OhwQdBKl — CHP Santa Barbara (@CHP_SantaBarb) October 12, 2021