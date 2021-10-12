101 Fwy shut down in Santa Barbara as Alisal Fire grows to 6,000 acres, forces evacuations

A brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon north of Santa Barbara has exploded in size, burning 6,000 acres in less than a day and shutting down the 101 Freeway as firefighters struggle to contain the growing blaze.
Evacuations have been ordered amid gusty conditions that drove the flames through rough terrain that hadn’t burned in decades. On Tuesday morning, the blaze — dubbed the Alisal fire — was 0% contained.
The fire started at 2:30 p.m. Monday near the Alisal Reservoir, fire officials said. Strong winds pushed the fire south toward Tajiguas Landfill and the 101 Freeway.
Spreading flame prompted officials to shut down the 101 between Pacific Coast Highway and Winchester Canyon/Cathedral Oaks Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
