Authorities in the Inland Empire arrested an unlikely suspect following a high-speed motorcycle pursuit Wednesday night.

Around 7:50 p.m., a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a motorcyclist for a traffic violation near the intersection of Ranchero Road and Seventh Avenue in Hesperia.

With lights and sirens activated, the deputy approached the motorcyclist, but he did not comply. Instead, the motorcyclist took off down the road, reaching speeds of 65 mph as he drove into oncoming traffic and blasted through stop signs during a 7.6-mile pursuit in a residential area, police said.

The motorcyclist eventually came to a stop at a residence, where he ditched the bike and ran inside.

Authorities responded to the home and were able to bring the speeding rider into custody, only to discover he was a 13-year-old boy.

The adolescent daredevil was booked into juvenile hall and is expected to face charges for evading police and disregarding public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.

Due to the teen’s age, his identity has not been released.