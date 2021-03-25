13-year-old arrested after stealing mother’s car, fatally striking 2 men in San Diego County

A 13-year-old girl who authorities said ran over and killed two homeless men last month when she crashed her mother’s SUV while trying to outrun police has been arrested, officials said Thursday.

The girl was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, evading police and felony hit-and-run, Escondido police said. They are not releasing her name because she is a minor.

The incident started about 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 12, when an officer pulled over a white Ford Explorer on East Mission Avenue near Gamble Street for a suspected traffic violation, police Lt. Kevin Toth said at the time.

What the officer did not know was that the driver was a 13-year-old girl who’d sneaked off in her mom’s SUV, Toth said. A friend of the teen driver was in the passenger’s seat.

