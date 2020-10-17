14-year-old arrested on hate crime charges in alleged assault on San Diego rabbi

The UC Marketplace shopping center in San Diego where a synagogue is located is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime Friday, a week after a rabbi was allegedly punched near his San Diego synagogue, police said.

The boy was booked into Juvenile Hall on battery and hate crime charges, San Diego police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said.

Rabbi Yonatan Halevy told the Union-Tribune that the assault occurred on Oct. 10 as he and his father were walking toward the synagogue. A teenager rode past them on his bike, Halevy said, then abruptly turned around and brought a clenched fist down on top of the rabbi’s head.

The force knocked the 31-year-old off his feet, he said.

