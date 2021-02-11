18-year-old suspected of killing 3 people in NorCal is captured in Utah

An 18-year-old man suspected of killing three people, including a 16-year-old girl, at a rural Indian reservation in California’s far north was captured in Utah Thursday after a chase, authorities said.

Mauricio Eduardo Johnson of Loleta was arrested on a murder warrant and held without bail after Utah authorities used a spike strip to disable a car associated with him after a short chase, according to a statement from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Mauricio Eduardo Johnson is seen in an undated photo. (Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria via Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.)

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

A woman in another car and a second man in Johnson’s vehicle were detained, authorities said.

Johnson was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people found Wednesday at a home on the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A third person was found badly injured in the home and died at a hospital, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Nikki Dion Metcalf, 40; Margarett Lee Moon, 40; and 16-year-old Shelly Autumn Mae Moon.

Two juveniles were found unhurt in the home.

Other details, including whether Johnson was related to the victims, the causes of their deaths and a motive for the killings, were not immediately released.