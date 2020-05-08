1st Californian to get coronavirus in community spread was infected at a nail salon, Newsom says

The first person in California to contract the coronavirus through community spread caught the virus in a nail salon, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

Newsom cited the case when asked why personal services, such as nail salons, must remain closed even as the state starts to slowly open businesses.

“This whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon. I just want to remind everybody of that and that I’m very worried about that,” Newsom said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Sacramento.

Newsom said the transmission of the virus occurred despite the fact that most nail salons already had safeguards in place before the coronavirus hit, including the used of face masks and gloves.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.