$2.5 million of meth hidden in shipment of watermelons seized at Otay Mesa

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
U.S. Customs and Border Protection on May 21, 2021, shared this image of a shipment of watermelons found to contain meth at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility .

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on May 21, 2021, shared this image of a shipment of
watermelons found to contain meth at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility .

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry seized more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine — worth an estimated $2.5 million — in a shipment of watermelons last week, authorities said.

The driver in a truck hitched to a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons arrived at the commercial import inspection facility on Tuesday, according to the manifest.

But an inspection by officers and drug-sniffing dogs uncovered among the fruit nearly 200 plastic containers packed with 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Officers arrested the driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, on allegations of attempted drug smuggling.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News