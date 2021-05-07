2 arrested in theft of $25,000 in lottery tickets in Placer County

Two men suspected of breaking into a Placer County deli and stealing lottery tickets worth about $25,000 have been arrested, sheriff’s officials said.

Security camera footage from the incident last month shows two men, wearing hoodies and masks, prying open the front door of Woody’s Market and Deli in Loomis, slipping inside and then emerging moments later with their arms full of boxes.

The boxes held $25,000 worth of lottery scratch tickets and $500 in cigarettes, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. With the help of a California lottery investigator, sheriff’s detectives traced some of the tickets to a Sacramento business, where 23-year-old Edward Caviness had recently won about $650, according to the sheriff.

Other tickets led detectives last Thursday to Rocklin, where they found39-year-old Kawika Guthmann at a Days Inn motel with several items related to the Woody’s burglary, according to officials. Later that day they found and arrested Caviness. The men, both Sacramento residents, were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and conspiracy.

