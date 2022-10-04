Comfortable beds, fine dining, fantastic views and plenty of amenities are all factors to consider when finding the perfect hotel.

Luckily, residents of the Golden State may not have to travel too far to experience the ideal hotel stay. According to Tripadvisor, two California hotels ranked among the top 25 best hotels in the United States.

These rankings were based on traveler reviews and opinions over 12 months.

L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills

L’Ermitage was ranked 21st on the list. At the luxury hotel, guests can stay in one of the hotel’s suites, relax by the pool or explore Beverly Hills in a complimentary luxury sedan, according to the hotel website.

Families can take advantage of the hotel’s babysitting services while the parents grab dinner at Avec Nous, a French Bistro at L’Ermitage.

Harbor Court Hotel in San Francisco

Located near the San Francisco waterfront, guests can enjoy stunning views of some of the Bay Area’s most iconic landmarks like the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

The hotel, ranked 23rd on the list, is conveniently located near AT&T Park, North Beach and the Financial District, according to Tripadvisor.

While these hotels are considered the best, they will cost you a pretty penny. For one room, two adults and no children, a one-night stay at L’Ermitage would cost $715 if you booked through Expedia.

Expedia offers the same booking reservation at Harbor Court Hotel for $439. However, Trip.com provides a slightly cheaper deal for the reservation, ringing up to $377.

The Mark Hotel in New York City was ranked the best hotel in the United States.

Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado was ranked second and the Waldorf Astoria in Washington D.C. was ranked third.

The complete list can be found here.

Tripadvisor releases its Traveler Choice Awards series rankings periodically.