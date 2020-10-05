2 children among 3 killed in spate of weekend shootings in Sacramento

Members of the Sacramento (Calif.) Police Department interview people at Mama Marks Park in the city’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, where a 9-year-old girl was killed and three other people injured in a drive-by shooting. (Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

A spate of shootings shook Sacramento over the weekend, leaving two children and one adult dead and several people injured, according to police reports.

The first shooting disrupted a Saturday afternoon family gathering at Mama Marks park in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood. Several people were struck by gunfire around 1 p.m. during a drive-by shooting, police said.

Among those shot was 9-year-old Makaylah “Kay Kay” Brent, who died at the scene. Her 6-year-old cousin and aunt were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Another man took himself to the hospital with injuries related to the shooting, police said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.