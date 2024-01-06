BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were killed and nine others were hospitalized after a 35-vehicle pile up Saturday morning on a foggy portion of Interstate 5 west of Bakersfield, Kern County fire officials said.

A closure remains in place Saturday night on southbound Interstate 5 between Millux Road and Old River Road, according to Caltrans. Southbound traffic was being diverted to eastbound Highway 223.

Emergency responders were called to southbound I-5 near Millux Road for a collision at around 7:30 a.m. Caltrans said the pileup occurred during foggy conditions. Jim Calhoun with the Kern County Fire Department told media visibility was down to about 10 feet when fire crews arrived to the “chaotic” scene.

Calhoun said the crash involved 35 vehicles — 17 passenger vehicles and 18 big rigs. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, nine others were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The crash site was spread out about a half mile and fire responders treated the most severely injured patients first, Calhoun said.

The southbound I-5 lanes in the area will remain closed through the night due to investigation and clean up, according to Caltrans.

Check back for updates.