A dog sits stranded above rushing water in a flooded creek in Goleta on Jan. 5, 2022. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Two dogs trapped in a rushing creek in Santa Barbara County were rescued by firefighters Thursday as the area was hit with heavy rainfall.

The rescue took place in the San Jose Creek along Kellogg Avenue in Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the area around 8:35 a.m. and found two dogs stranded in the rushing water.

Photos from the scene showed one dog standing on an elevated wooden platform with thousands of gallons of rushing water beneath it.

Firefighters used a rope system to lower a firefighter down into the water to rescue one of the dogs.

The second dog had to be rescued by a team of three firefighters, who were hooked together and utilized long poles to navigate the flowing water. The rescuers worked together to reach the dog, grab hold of it and escort it downstream to safety, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Safechuck said both dogs were uninjured and reunited with their owner, who was clearly grateful to have his pets safe and sound.

The owner of a dog who was trapped in rushing water in Santa Barbara County embraces his pet after it was rescued by firefighters on Jan. 5, 2022 (Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Both Santa Barbara County Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue.

Safechuck urged all residents to keep a safe distance from waterways whenever there are heavy rains and high creek levels.