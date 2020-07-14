2 guards stabbed at high-security prison in Folsom

Authorities say a convicted killer has stabbed two guards at a high-security California prison but both are expected to survive.

State corrections officials say corrections officers were releasing inmates into a yard at California State Prison, Sacramento, in Folsom on Monday morning when one pulled a homemade 7-inch-long weapon.

One guard was stabbed in the neck and head and another was stabbed in the arm.

A third guard received a hand injury before the inmate was subdued.

The attacker was identified as Michael Harris. Authorities say he was serving a life sentence for a Los Angeles County shooting.