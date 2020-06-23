2 homes destroyed in fire that prompted evacuation of hundreds in Central California town

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fire in a Central California wine and tourist town destroyed two homes and damaged four others Monday before its forward spread was stopped, authorities said.

This map shows the area evacuated due to a brush fire in Paso Robles on June 22, 2020.
The blaze in Paso Robles began in a riverbed at around 2 p.m. and moved into the Capitol Hill neighborhood, prompting the evacuation of 559 homes, although that later was reduced to about 100 households, the city said.

The blaze had burned fewer than 10 acres and was 10% contained Monday night.

Paso Robles is about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

