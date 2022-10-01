Two people were hurt after a helicopter crashed in a residential neighborhood in southeast Fresno Saturday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a call of an aircraft down near Willow and Garrett avenues. The call was then transferred to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno police officers responded to the scene and awaited the arrival of representatives from the National Transportation Safety Board out of Seattle. A representative from the Federal Aviation Administration is already at the scene.

Investigators say the people inside the survey helicopter received minor injuries, and both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

The helicopter hit a house, causing minor damage to the exterior, and it also collided with a palm tree in the front yard before coming to rest on its roof.

Responding officers said the homeowners were inside the house at the time of the crash.

The scene was expected to remain active for at least the next 24 hours.