2 hospitalized after WWII-era plane crash in Stockton area

This Sept. 19, 2020, photo provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office shows a World War II era plane that crashed in Stockton. (San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Two people were hospitalized after a World War II-era plane crashed in a field in central California over the weekend.

The North American B-25 crashed Saturday evening a few miles southeast of the Stockton Metropolitan Airport. Three people were on board. One person walked away and two others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The plane appeared to have hit an irrigation ditch as during an attempted landing in a field. The aircraft was extensively damaged.

The crash is under investigation.