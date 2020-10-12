2 in critical condition after SUV plows into outdoor dining area, hitting several diners in San Jose

Two people were in critical condition Monday after being injured when a man drove his SUV into an outdoor dining area, hitting a pedestrian and several diners in San Jose.

Police say eight people were injured in the Sunday crash at a restaurant set up in the parking lot of the Grand Century Plaza at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue, KTLA sister station KRON is San Francisco reports.

The conditions of the other six injured were not immediately known.

Officers initially said the 69-year-old driver may have been in medical distress prior to the crash.

Video from KRON shows the white SUV stopped in the middle of the dining area under a canopy, surrounded by smashed planter pots and damaged tables and chairs.

In a separate crash, a pedestrian struck Sunday in a parking lot when a woman trying to park hit the gas instead of the brake died of his injuries Monday.