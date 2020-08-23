2 killed, deputy critically wounded in Sacramento County shootout

A gunman shot and killed a woman inside her home before critically wounding a sheriff’s deputy outside in a wild shootout at a Northern California mobile home park.

The shooter, described only as a 29-year-old man, was killed by Sacramento County deputies in the exchange of gunfire in Rancho Cordova.

The wounded deputy was struck twice and was in critical condition before surgery late Saturday. There were no immediate updates Sunday.

The relationship between the shooter and the woman is under investigation.

Authorities had received a call from a woman who said her grandson was in her home pointing a gun at her.