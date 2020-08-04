2 more prisoners at San Quentin die from COVID-19 complications

In this photo taken Wednesday, July 24, 2019, is the main entryway leading into San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Corrections officials say two more California state prisoners have died from what appear to be complications of coronavirus.

Authorities said Monday the two prisoners at San Quentin, including one on death row, died Sunday at outside hospitals.

Orlando G. Romero was sent to death row in 1996 after a judge found him and his brother guilty of choosing victims at random during a violent string of robberies.

The other inmate was not identified.

The two deaths were the latest of 21 deaths at San Quentin, including nine condemned inmates, because of COVID-19. The prison is the hardest hit in the state.