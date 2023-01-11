Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t get the car washed just yet.

Two more storm systems are on the way.

The first storm is expected to deliver rain to the Southland on Saturday.

“This system will have some southerly flow and fairly deep moisture, but it will be a fast mover and will produce nowhere near the rain amounts of this past system,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

Satellite Radar Composite. Jan. 11, 2023.

Rainfall is expected to range from a half-inch to 1.5” in the coastal and valley areas, NWS said. 1.5”-3” are possible in the foothills and mountains before the storm moves out early Sunday.

The second storm moves into Southern California Sunday night with rain extending through Monday night or early Tuesday, NWS said.

Over the past 28 days, downtown Los Angeles has received 8.5 inches of rain, according to data from Ventura County Public Works.

Other Rainfall Reports (Past 28 Days):

Thousand Oaks: 11.78″

Northridge: 8.39″

Oxnard: 6.55″

Malibu: 6.97″

Santa Monica: 6.07″

Long Beach: 4.37″

Arcadia: 10.37″

Newhall: 10.98″

La Habra: 5.67″

Santa Barbara: 12.73