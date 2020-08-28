2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in Army Blackhawk helicopter crash on San Clemente Island

Two soldiers were killed and three injured when their Blackhawk helicopter crashed on San Clemente Island late Thursday, according to a Defense Department official.

The Army’s Special Operation’s Command said in a statement the incident occurred in the vicinity of Coronado and declined to comment further.

“At this time we are not releasing anything beyond the statement provided,” said J. Elise Van Pool, an Army spokeswoman, in an email. “We are still in the process of making next of kin notifications and will not release any additional information until that process is complete.”

A Defense Department official with knowledge of the incident told The San Diego Union-Tribune that the crash occurred on San Clemente Island, which is about 70 miles west of San Diego and controlled by the U.S. Navy. The island has an airfield, a bombing range and a training facility used by special operations units. The island falls under the command of Naval Base Coronado.

