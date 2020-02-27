2 students at different NorCal colleges came into contact with coronavirus patient: officials

A view of UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 27, 2020, in Sacramento. A Solano County resident who is the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus COVID-19 that was “community acquired” has been held in isolation while undergoing treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center for the past week. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Two schools in the Los Rios Community College District say two students — one who attends American River College and one who attends Cosumnes River College — came into contact with a patient who has since tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The exposure happened last week, according to an email that was sent to students at both campuses and obtained by KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

The Sacramento County public health department says there does not appear to be a risk of potential exposure to either campus, the letter said.

Both students were told to self-quarantine for two weeks and self-monitor in case they begin to feel symptoms.

Los Rios Community College District officials said there are no plans to cancel classes or suspend operations.

At UC Davis, Chancellor Gary May sent a statement Thursday afternoon to say, “out of an abundance of caution, three members of the campus community who had been living in Kearney Hall are currently in isolation.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing one for coronavirus, May said, and the others are not experiencing symptoms.

