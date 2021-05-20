2-year-old mountain lion captured after lurking through San Francisco neighborhood

After lurking through a San Francisco neighborhood and alarming some residents for two days, a 2-year-old, 100-pound male mountain lion was captured Wednesday night, after retreating into a tree in Bernal Heights.
Unable to make a discreet exit — as he was smack-dab in the middle of the city, and surrounded by curious neighbors and gawkers — the cougar was darted by officers from California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. They carted him over to the Oakland Zoo, where he spent the night awaiting a thorough physical evaluation.
Officials from the zoo, the state and the Bay Area Puma Project — a mountain lion research and rescue group — plan to release the seemingly healthy and unharmed animal into an undisclosed but friendlier environment Thursday afternoon in Santa Clara County.
Bernal Heights is a residential neighborhood south of the city’s Mission District, not the kind of semi-wild suburb where mountain lions in California frequently are spotted. This one was first reported in the neighborhood on Tuesday, and had been seen a few days earlier in Pacifica — moving north along the peninsula.
