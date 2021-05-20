2-year-old mountain lion captured after lurking through San Francisco neighborhood

A mountain lion captured in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood is see on May 20,2021, in a still from video shared by the Oakland Zoo.

After lurking through a San Francisco neighborhood and alarming some residents for two days, a 2-year-old, 100-pound male mountain lion was captured Wednesday night, after retreating into a tree in Bernal Heights.

Unable to make a discreet exit — as he was smack-dab in the middle of the city, and surrounded by curious neighbors and gawkers — the cougar was darted by officers from California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. They carted him over to the Oakland Zoo, where he spent the night awaiting a thorough physical evaluation.

Officials from the zoo, the state and the Bay Area Puma Project — a mountain lion research and rescue group — plan to release the seemingly healthy and unharmed animal into an undisclosed but friendlier environment Thursday afternoon in Santa Clara County.

Bernal Heights is a residential neighborhood south of the city’s Mission District, not the kind of semi-wild suburb where mountain lions in California frequently are spotted. This one was first reported in the neighborhood on Tuesday, and had been seen a few days earlier in Pacifica — moving north along the peninsula.

Our Veterinary Hospital took in a healthy, 2 year old male male mountain lion, around 1:00 am this morning! He was found in SF Bernal heights neighborhood. (He was previously collared by @ucsc Puma Project)… pic.twitter.com/C6Mc8RFUZU — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) May 20, 2021