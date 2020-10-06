2009 killing of Oscar Grant by transit officer at Oakland BART station to be reinvestigated

In this June 13, 2011, file photo, Cephus “Bobby” Johnson stands on the steps of the U.S. District Court building in Los Angeles protesting the release of Johannes Mehserle, the former San Francisco Bay Area transit officer who fatally shot Johnson’s nephew Oscar Grant. (Nick Ut/Associated Press)

The Alameda County district attorney says she’s reopening an investigation into the killing of a 22-year-old Black man at a train station by a transit officer 11 years ago.

Oscar Grant was shot and killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit officer on New Year’s Day in 2009.

The officer, Johannes Mehserle, was charged with murder, found guilty of a lesser charge and served 11 months in jail.

Grant’s family wants charges to be filed against another officer who pinned Grant down with a knee to his neck in a manner similar to that used in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The district attorney announced the investigation Monday.