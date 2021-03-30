2021 San Diego Pride parade to be held virtually for 2nd year

Marchers walk down 5th Avenue during the Gay Pride March on June 29, 2014, in New York City. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, San Diego Pride will be a mostly virtual event after organizers acknowledged Tuesday that the ongoing COVID-19 crisis does not give it a clear “path to safely produce Pride events at the same immense scale we did prior to the pandemic.”

The annual Pride weekend — normally held in July and highlighted by the parade and festival — is the region’s largest civic event, attracting more than 350,000 annually with an economic impact of $26.6 million.

Last April, a month after the pandemic began, San Diego Pride announced it would cancel the summer tradition due to a statewide prohibition on large gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19. It changed course a month later when it announced it would instead mount an eight-day virtual Pride celebration that would culminate with a virtual parade.

This year, the streamed Pride parade — dubbed Pride Live — will be held July 17 in conjunction with “smaller, COVID-19 compliant and scalable in-person satellite events across San Diego County,” according to a statement from San Diego Pride, which said specifics surrounding in-person events will be announced in early June.

