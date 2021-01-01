244 suspected DUI drivers arrested in California on New Year’s Eve, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers arrested 244 suspected DUI drivers across the state on New Year’s Eve, a dramatic increase over last year in the number of arrests made during the agency’s maximum enforcement period.

Thursday night’s arrests came in just the first six hours of the New Year’s enforcement period, CHP tweeted.

With 244 DUI arrests in the first six hours of the Maximum Enforcement Period, it was busy New Year’s Eve for CHP officers throughout the state. Sadly, at least 13 people were killed in a crash. #DriveSober #BuckleUp #SlowDown Let’s resolve to go safely into #NewYear2021 — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) January 1, 2021

During the same operation last year, the Highway Patrol took 491 alleged impaired drivers into custody in the entire 30-hour period, according to a CHP news release.

In addition to an increase of DUI arrests, more fatal traffic collisions were reported on California roads this New Year’s Eve.

Thirteen people were killed in crashes on Thursday night, a figure that is more than four times higher than the entire 2020 New Year’s maximum enforcement period, authorities said.

With the holiday falling on a Friday, officers will be out in full force through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. CHP is partnering with other agencies, including the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration and other Western states, to bolster traffic safety efforts as one year ends and another begins.

“Heading into the new year, the mission of the CHP is unchanged to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the release “Together, with the public’s commitment to safe and sober driving, our officers will continue to work to make California’s roadways safe for all who use them.”



