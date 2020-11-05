25-year-old Bay Area man wins Assembly race, becomes youngest state lawmaker to be elected in 80 years

Alex Lee, a Democrat from San Jose, became the youngest state lawmaker to be elected in 80 years after he defeated Republican Bob Brunto. The 25-year-old is also the first California legislator to have come out as bisexual. (Alex Lee campaign photo)

Four years ago, Alex Lee was student body president at UC Davis. On Tuesday, he overwhelmingly won a seat in the California Assembly, becoming the youngest state legislator to assume office in more than 80 years.

The Generation Z Democrat from San Jose is 25 years old, lives with his mom and, up until recently, was working part time for an app-based delivery service to make ends meet during his campaign. When he is sworn into office, he will also be the first California legislator to have come out as bisexual.

Those facts could have easily been an obstacle during his campaign, Lee said. Instead, he leaned into all the things that set him apart from other lawmakers.

“All of this combined will make me an effective advocate,” Lee said Wednesday. “This isn’t abstract for me. I don’t have to try to understand what it’s like for people who struggle to pay their bills or with housing insecurity, that’s something I live with.”

