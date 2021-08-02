25-year-old Fresno mom dies after being gunned down while inside parked car with daughter; Shooter outstanding

A mother from Fresno who was hospitalized after being shot in the head while inside a parked car last week with her young daughter died a few days later, police announced.

Jacqueline Flores, 25, was sitting inside a parked car on Tuesday at 10:45 p.m. on Kearney Boulevard when someone opened fire. Responding officers found Flores suffering from a single gunshot wound to her head, the Fresno Police Department said in a news release.

Flores’s daughter, 6, was also in the car at the time of the shooting and was sitting in the backseat of the car. Police said the young girl was not injured, but a bullet had entered the rear window where she was seated.

Emergency responders performed lifesaving efforts on Flores at the scene and she was transported to a local hospital. She died from her injuries on Friday, police said in a Facebook post.

The Police Department does not believe that Flores was the intended target and said “this senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity.”

“We are asking for the community’s help and encourage anyone who has information to please contact the Fresno Police Department,” police said in a statement. “Anyone calling with information can remain completely anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 498-STOP and may be eligible for a cash reward.”

Videos, photographs or digital evidence related to the shooting can be uploaded anonymously to fresnopd.evidence.com.