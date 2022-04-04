Sacramento police announced an arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded, KTLA’s sister station KTXL reports.

Investigators said they identified 26-year-old Dandre Martin as a “related suspect.” Martin faces charges on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession.

Police had initially said they were searching for at least two people responsible for the deadly shooting.

The arrest comes after SWAT team members and detectives served search warrants at three homes, police reported. During their searches, at least one handgun was recovered.

Sacramento police said over 100 shell casings were found at the scene in the area of K and 10th streets where the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday. At least three buildings and three vehicles were hit by the deadly gunfire.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner.

Another 12 people were injured in the shooting; at least four of them suffered critical injuries.