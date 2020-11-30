26-year-old Bay Area rapper Lil Yase shot and killed near BART station

A 26-year-old Bay Area rapper was shot and killed over the weekend, and police are searching for suspects in the slaying, authorities said.

Police were called to the Valley Care Medical Center in the San Francisco suburb of Pleasanton about 1 a.m. Saturday after a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital. The victim — later identified as Alexander Antonyyo Jr., known as Lil Yase — was then transported to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he died, authorities said.

Officers determined Antonyyo had been shot multiple times near the east Dublin BART station in the East Bay area of Alameda County, Dublin police said in a news release.

Antonyyo began attracting attention around the Bay Area in 2016 when he dropped a remix of “Get It In,” garnering more than 3 million views on YouTube. His song “Mad,” featuring Los Angeles-based group Shoreline Mafia, gained more than 2 million listeners on Spotify.

