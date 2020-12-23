27-year-old man dies after driving across San Ysidro Port of Entry at high speed, crashing into barrier

A 27-year-old man drove across the San Ysidro Port of Entry at high speed, crashed into a metal barrier and died in the wreck Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Tijuana police said the driver’s car also struck a 70-year-old man and a 49-year-old disabled woman on the Mexican side of the border. Witnesses described the man and woman, who they said was in a wheelchair, as vendors.
Mexican Red Cross ambulances took the pair to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, according to the Tijuana Fire Department.
The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. in a lane that was closed to traffic, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.