29-year-old woman killed by apparently suicidal jumper who landed on her in San Diego: Police

A woman was killed when an apparently suicidal man jumped off a parking structure and landed on her in downtown San Diego, police said.

The woman was walking with a man in the East Village neighborhood Sunday evening when she was hit, said police Sgt. Dave Yu.

She died at the scene.

The man who jumped was taken to a hospital, where he died, Yu said. He was not identified.

The woman’s companion was uninjured, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

The station identified the victim as 29-year-old Taylor Kahle, who was originally from San Diego and a graduate of San Diego State University.

Kahle was just shy of turning 30, a milestone birthday she had planned to celebrate by going wine tasting in Temecula, the station reported.

She was “just so excited about this party,” said Laurel McFarlane, who was Kahle’s boss.

McFarlane described her as “an incredible person” who will be sorely missed.

“She always referred to me as her second mom because her mom passed away,” McFarlane told the station. “I have one daughter, and if my daughter ends up like her, I’ll be very proud.”

Kahle spent the last year living with her father during the COVID-19 pandemic and the two also were very close, according to McFarlane.

“He wanted people to know she was an incredible daughter and she loved her dad with passion,” she said. “She took care of him and he took care of her.”