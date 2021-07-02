2nd-highest July 4th travel volume expected this year, with record-breaking levels of car travel

More than 47.7 million Americans are expected to fly or hit the road this Fourth of July holiday—the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record after 2019, according to the American Automobile Association.

All modes of travel will be busy through July 5, but most people are planning to take road trips.

A record expected 43.6 million Americans will drive to their holiday destinations, with another 3.5 million people planning to fly.

That’s a 40% increase compared to last July 4, according to AAA.

“Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car,” AAA officials said. That’s despite drivers facing the highest gas prices in seven years.

Los Angeles is expected to get the worst traffic congestion between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, on the northbound 405 Freeway, between the I-5 and Jefferson Boulevard, according to AAA.

“We’re expecting record-breaking levels of car travel this July Fourth,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said.

The top three Independence Day travel destinations in the U.S. include Orlando, Anaheim and Denver.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said AAA Travel senior vice president Paula Twidale.

BREAKING NEWS: @TSA screened 2,147,090 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Thursday, July 1. Ready for this? It surpassed the 2019 checkpoint volume for the same day, which was 2,088,760. So get to the airport early if you're flying and #MaskUp. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) July 2, 2021