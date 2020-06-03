3.9 earthquake hits near Barstow area

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening at 9:36 p.m. Pacific time 23 miles from Barstow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 25 miles from California City, 35 miles from Ridgecrest, 40 miles from Apple Valley and 40 miles from Adelanto.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

